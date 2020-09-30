Audit finds flaws with Florida's safe schools office

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's Office of Safe Schools, which was created after a mass shooting at a Parkland high school, hasn't been carrying out all of its statutory responsibilities, according to a report by the state's auditor general.

The report examined the office's operations during 2019 and determined it was understaffed and not fully carrying out responsibilities lawmakers assigned it when they passed a bill to address school safety after 17 people were fatally shot at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018. The office is part of the Department of Education.

"Due to limited Office staff resources, some statutory duties assigned to the Office were either not performed or were administered in whole or in part by other Department organizational units and vendors," the report said.

In its reply to the audit's findings, the Department of Education said it took an "all hands on" deck approach to meeting statutory responsibilities.

"It would be an excessively naive thought to separate the responsibilities of (the Office of Safe Schools) from (the Florida Department of Education) in this analysis, because they are inherently one in the same," the department said.