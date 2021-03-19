Biden picks former senator who flew in space to lead NASA

Nelson, who has a law degree and is a former captain in the U.S. Army Reserve, served six terms in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1979 to 1991. He was elected in 2000 to the Senate, where he served until his defeat in 2018 by former Florida Gov. Rick Scott.

In 2017, Nelson criticized Bridenstine's nomination by President Donald Trump, saying the leader of NASA should be neither political nor bipartisan.

Bridenstine instead offered kind praise Friday and urged Nelson's confirmation "without delay."

In a statement, Bridenstine said Nelson has the political clout to deal with both the White House and Congress, and the diplomatic skills to lead an international effort to send astronauts back to the moon and on to Mars. He also has "the influence to deliver strong budgets for NASA."

Members of Congress already are voicing support for Nelson.

"There has been no greater champion, not just for Florida's space industry, but for the space program as a whole than Bill," Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, said in a statement. "His nomination gives me confidence that the Biden administration finally understands the importance of the Artemis (moon landing) program, and the necessity of winning the 21st century space race."