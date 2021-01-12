Book explores Jacksonville's influence on Southern rock

FitzGerald writes: "Jacksonville was neither the home nor the birthplace of Southern rock, but it surely was a motherlode."

FitzGerald said his aim in the book was to show the influence the city has in the music industry, which goes way beyond Lynyrd Skynyrd, a band that put Jacksonville on the world's music map.

"It celebrates Jacksonville, those people grew up here," he said. "It's one of the few things this city is famous for. Jacksonville's music has always been a huge topic to all the musicians I grew up with, it's something people are really proud of, and they discuss it a lot. I knew I had a built-in audience."

He sees this book as an extension of an earlier one he wrote, "Swamp Rock," which explores the wide variety of music that's come from Northeast Florida during many decades.

The Jacksonville Historical Society is even planning a local music museum that would seem to have a lot going for it, considering the city's long musical legacy.

FitzGerald has some theories about why Jacksonville and environs have made so much noteworthy music.