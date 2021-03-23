'Borat,' 'Promising Young Woman' win at Writers Guild Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” was partly improvised and scripted by nine writers, but it still walked away Sunday night with one of the Writers Guild Awards’ top honors, best adapted screenplay.

At the guild’s virtual, pre-recorded 73rd annual awards, the biggest winners were a pair of awards-season dark horses. Best original screenplay went to the script for the feminist revenge thriller “Promising Young Woman,” by writer-director Emerald Fennell. The film, which is nominated for five Oscars including best picture, triumphed over Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” along with “Sound of Metal,” “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “Palm Springs.”

The “Borat” sequel win came over “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “News of the World,” “One Night in Miami” and “The White Tiger.” Due to guild regulations, several of this year’s best-picture nominees at the Academy Awards weren’t nominated, including “Mank,” “Nomadland,” “Minari” and “The Father.”

Baron Cohen and his fellow eight credited writers for the film’s screenplay and story accepted the award by Zoom.