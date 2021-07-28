California woman who fought to honor Rosie the Riveter dies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Phyllis Gould, one of the millions of women who worked in defense plants in World War II and who later relentlessly fought for recognition of those “Rosie the Riveters,” has died. She was 99.

Gould, who lived in Fairfax, north of San Francisco, died on July 20 from complications of a stroke, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

“She wants on her gravestone: ‘Mission Accomplished,’” her 95-year-old sister, Marian Sousa, told the paper on Monday. “I think she did it all.”

During World War II, the U.S. created a recruitment campaign for women to fill defense jobs to replace men who were serving in the armed forces. An iconic poster from the campaign showed Rosie the Riveter, a woman in a polka-dotted bandana flexing a muscular arm as she rolls up her sleeve.

Some 6 million women joined the workforce. Gould, a welder, was one of the first six women hired at a shipyard in Richmond in the San Francisco Bay Area for the war effort.

After the war, she became an interior decorator, married and divorced twice, had five children and moved around before settling in Fairfax.

She was “kind of like a hippie, you know, where the wind blows,” her sister said.