Catholics divided as bishops examine Biden's abortion stance

"The USCCB leadership simply can't embrace the idea of engagement and goodwill that Pope Francis has asked of them," said David Gibson, director of Fordham University's Center on Religion and Culture. "That the pope called to congratulate Biden and discussed working together while the American bishops capped their meeting with plans to do battle with the incoming president says it all."

Natalia Imperatori-Lee, a professor of religious studies at Manhattan College, also was dismayed by the USCCB.

"It seems they'd like to start an antagonistic relationship with only the second Catholic to be elected the president of this country," she said via email. "This is appalling."

"The bishops have chosen to continue the culture war that uses abortion to drive wedges in our church and our society, because they see that as a winning issue for them," she wrote.

Gomez has welcomed many of Biden's stances, including on immigration, racial justice and climate change. But some conservative bishops, citing the church's opposition to abortion, have been outspoken in their criticism after Gomez congratulated Biden on his victory.

On Tuesday, as the USCCB ended the public portion of its meeting, Gomez read a statement that arose from discussions with some of the agitated bishops.