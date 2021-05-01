Celebrate Mother's Day by upping your gift game this year

Sisters Andrea and Robin McBride are rare among winemakers. They're Black women in an industry dominated by white men. In time for Mother's Day, they offer a California rose for $19.99 called Black Girl Magic. A portion of their proceeds go to their She Can Fund, supporting continued education, coaching and professional certifications for women in their and other fields. Available at McBridesisters.com, Target, Walmart and more.

If mom's jam is liqueur, or she's a gin enthusiast, look for Pomp & Whimsy. It's a reinvention of classic gin as a cordial with 16 botanicals, including juniper, coriander, lychee and cucumber. It's both herbal and spicy, good for sipping or mixing for spritzes, sangria or a Pomp and tonic. $29.99 for 750 milliliters. Search for availability in your area at Drizly.com. Recipes available at Pompandwhimsy.com.

THE BLING

Jeweler Sandy Leong has partnered with Gemfields on an 18-piece collection featuring responsibly sourced emeralds, recycled yellow gold and conflict-free white diamonds. The Sol collection was her pandemic quarantine project last spring. Among her creations is a contemporary open collar necklace tipped by a diamond on one end and an emerald on the other. It's done in 18-karat gold. $9,500. Available at Sandyleongjewelry.com.