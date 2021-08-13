Census: Growth in GOP stronghold as Florida adds House seat

Republicans don’t have to use the new data to simply carve out a firmly GOP district. They can also push more Democrats into districts safely held by Democrats so that competitive neighboring districts become Republican-leaning.

In the case of The Villages, it may mean moving some lines in that area to bring conservative voters into a district that they can flip. That could mean tinkering with the central Florida district held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy.

The Villages, the nation’s largest retirement community, firmly supports Republican candidates by wide margins. The community is largely based in Sumter County, where President Donald Trump won 68% of the vote last year, while Gov. Ron DeSantis captured 69% two years earlier.

The community in central Florida grew 39%, from about 93,000 people to about 130,000, since the last census. Republicans don’t need to make the area more Republican, and can use some of those voters to build their strength in other districts by shifting lines around.