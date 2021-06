Chipola College: Register now for Summer 2 classes

Registration is now open for Chipola College Summer Term 2-C. The term runs six weeks, June 28 to Aug. 9. The schedule features traditional face-to-face and some online classes.

Students may register in person with a college adviser, or online if they meet certain requirements. Advisers are: Karen Hall, Dual Enrollment, general advising, hallk@chipola.edu or 718-2424; Ken Kallies, VA, General Advising, Kalliesk@chipola.edu or 718-2437; Leigh Whittington, Disability, Nursing, General Advising, whittingtonl@chipola.edu or 718-2290; Ashley Harvey, Student Support Services harveya@chipola.edu; and Kristie Mosley, Student Support Services mosleyk@chipola.edu

There are several steps in the application process: (1) complete the college Application online at www.chipola.edu; (2) request a high school or college transcript be sent to Admission and Records; and (3) take the College Placement Test (non-exempt students); call 718-2284 for assistance.

The Testing Center offers the PERT (Postsecondary Education Readiness Test) in-person or online. High school Dual Enrollment, should contact their high school guidance counselor to start the PERT process. All other students, should schedule the PERT at this link: https://www2.registerblast.com/chipola/Exam/List For information, email testingcenter@chipola.edu or call 718-2207.