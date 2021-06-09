 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chipola College: Register now for Summer 2 classes
0 Comments

Chipola College: Register now for Summer 2 classes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Chipola College: Register now for Summer 2 classes

Registration is now open for Chipola College Summer Term 2-C.

 CHIPOLA COLLEGE, PROVIDED

Registration is now open for Chipola College Summer Term 2-C. The term runs six weeks, June 28 to Aug. 9. The schedule features traditional face-to-face and some online classes.

Students may register in person with a college adviser, or online if they meet certain requirements. Advisers are: Karen Hall, Dual Enrollment, general advising, hallk@chipola.edu or 718-2424; Ken Kallies, VA, General Advising, Kalliesk@chipola.edu or 718-2437; Leigh Whittington, Disability, Nursing, General Advising, whittingtonl@chipola.edu or 718-2290; Ashley Harvey, Student Support Services harveya@chipola.edu; and Kristie Mosley, Student Support Services mosleyk@chipola.edu

There are several steps in the application process: (1) complete the college Application online at www.chipola.edu; (2) request a high school or college transcript be sent to Admission and Records; and (3) take the College Placement Test (non-exempt students); call 718-2284 for assistance.

The Testing Center offers the PERT (Postsecondary Education Readiness Test) in-person or online. High school Dual Enrollment, should contact their high school guidance counselor to start the PERT process. All other students, should schedule the PERT at this link: https://www2.registerblast.com/chipola/Exam/List For information, email testingcenter@chipola.edu or call 718-2207.

Chipola offers Bachelor’s Degrees, Associate in Arts Degrees, Associate in Science Degrees, Workforce Development programs and certifications.

For details, visit www.chipola.edu or call 850-526-2761.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 2-4:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from May 29-June 1:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from June 5-8:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert