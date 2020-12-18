Chipola College releases Christmas video

The Chipola College Fine and Performing Arts department has created a video of “A Chipola Christmas 2020” to put everyone in the holiday spirit.
The show can be viewed online at youtu.be/dMsytI8VODE The video also can be accessed on Chipola’s Facebook page.
Evelyn Ward, Chipola Director of Fine and Performing Arts, said, “When our faculty started planning our Fall semester, we knew two things to be true: first, creative people have to create and perform and second, everyone needs the arts—especially at this time.”
With no audiences allowed on campus, Ward proposed a plan to combine the Fall theater production and the music department’s Christmas show into a video production. Working in small groups, students were able to follow safety protocols throughout the filming by Eric Dove, Director of Television and Video Production. Each performing arts director was responsible for their group’s contribution to the project.
“This was a great learning experience for our students and faculty, as the process of video/film is very different from a stage performance,” Ward said. “Music students laid down tracks in a studio to get a professional sound. And then, there were hours and hours of filming.” Chipola Theatre Tech students also learned about the differences between live theatre and setting up a scene for video, as well as how to take lighting and sound on location.
Ward said, “Director Eric Dove is a saint – and a very talented one. He worked tirelessly with our directors from vision to completion to produce this professional video.”
“I can’t say enough about the work the Fine Arts faculty and staff and CCTV did on this project. Angie White, Josh Martin, Connie Smith, Raines Carr, Josh Tetlow and Eric Dove all are to be commended for their work on this performance—a performance that lasted four months,” Ward said.
The Chipola Show Choir, directed by Angie White, includes: Niya Bright, Michael Brown, Ricky Coachman, Bryce Etheridge, Corinthians Guilford, Tinsley Hodges, Alexander Hunt, James Kidd, Caroline King, Morgan Lee, Emma Rines, George Roulac, Hanah Speers and Elijah Wells.
The Chipola Theatre, directed by Raines Carr, includes: Dorian Chancey, Gwyneth Davis, Bryce Etheridge, Alexis Hall, Tinsley Hodges, Ashley Lytle, Tristan Pettus, George Roulhac, Madison Smith and Elijah Wells.
The Chipola Chorus, directed by Angie White, includes: Niya Bright, Michael Brown, Ricky Coachman, Kiera Culbreath, Bryce Etheridge, Alexander Hunt, Morgan Lee, Shay’La Pinkard, Emma Rines, Hanah Speers and Clara Walters-Medina.
The Chipola Jazz Band, directed by Dr. Josh Martin, includes: Will Adcock (bass trombone), Rebecca Ambrose (alto sax), Mandolin Brown (piano), Michael Brown (tuba), Victoria Clair (tenor sax), Austin Dennison (guitar), Maggie Ham (clarinet), Caroline King (alto sax), Chandler King (trumpet), Westly Randolph (bass), Honor Rogers (trombone), Alex Roper (bass), Zac Trotman (alto sax) and Abby Watson (drums).
The President’s Ensemble, directed by Dr. Josh Martin, includes: Mary Barwick, Niya Bright, Mandolin Brown, Michael Brown, Daniel Clubb, Kiera Culbreath, Bryce Etheridge and Clara Walters-Medina.
The Theatre Tech Students, directed by Connie Smith and Assistant Josh Tetlow include: Aaron Hamilton, James Kidd, Leah Lewis, Drake Miller, Tayla Robarts, Hayley Sapp, Lucille Sloan and Wyatt Watford.
When the project started in August, the main goal was to give students some type of performance component for their semester. “It ended up being one of the best learning experiences they may have in their time here at Chipola, Ward said. “And while we’re happy with the outcome of the video project, we can’t wait to get back on our stage with a packed audience and real applause!”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!