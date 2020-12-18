Chipola College releases Christmas video

The Chipola College Fine and Performing Arts department has created a video of “A Chipola Christmas 2020” to put everyone in the holiday spirit.

The show can be viewed online at youtu.be/dMsytI8VODE The video also can be accessed on Chipola’s Facebook page.

Evelyn Ward, Chipola Director of Fine and Performing Arts, said, “When our faculty started planning our Fall semester, we knew two things to be true: first, creative people have to create and perform and second, everyone needs the arts—especially at this time.”

With no audiences allowed on campus, Ward proposed a plan to combine the Fall theater production and the music department’s Christmas show into a video production. Working in small groups, students were able to follow safety protocols throughout the filming by Eric Dove, Director of Television and Video Production. Each performing arts director was responsible for their group’s contribution to the project.