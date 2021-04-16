Chipola College to host DEO workshop

Chipola College will host one of several public workshops being put on by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity to provide opportunities for communities impacted by Hurricane Michael to offer input on the state’s efforts to access $46.9 million in federal mitigation funding. A webinar is also planned in conjunction with the workshops.

The event at Chipola takes place on Tuesday, April 20, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the school’s Continuing Education and Conference Center, Building S, 3094 Indian Circle, Marianna.

To access this long-term mitigation funding, DEO will work with state agencies and community partners to draft a substantial amendment to the state’s Action Plan for Mitigation.

“This transformational mitigation funding will go a long way to increase the resiliency of Hurricane Michael-impacted communities,” said DEO Executive Director Dane Eagle. “I encourage all stakeholders who were impacted by Hurricane Michael to participate in our upcoming Office of Long-Term Resiliency’s public workshops across the Panhandle so our team can incorporate this feedback as soon as possible.”