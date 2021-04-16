Chipola College to host DEO workshop

Chipola College will host one of several public workshops being put on by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity to provide opportunities for communities impacted by Hurricane Michael to offer input on the state’s efforts to access $46.9 million in federal mitigation funding. A webinar is also planned in conjunction with the workshops.
The event at Chipola takes place on Tuesday, April 20, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the school’s Continuing Education and Conference Center, Building S, 3094 Indian Circle, Marianna.
To access this long-term mitigation funding, DEO will work with state agencies and community partners to draft a substantial amendment to the state’s Action Plan for Mitigation.
“This transformational mitigation funding will go a long way to increase the resiliency of Hurricane Michael-impacted communities,” said DEO Executive Director Dane Eagle. “I encourage all stakeholders who were impacted by Hurricane Michael to participate in our upcoming Office of Long-Term Resiliency’s public workshops across the Panhandle so our team can incorporate this feedback as soon as possible.”
The funding is allocated through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Development Block Grant – Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) program. The State Action Plan was developed when HUD initially announced funding for communities impacted by Hurricanes Hermine, Matthew, and Irma.
Others in series of public workshops include:
- Thursday, April 22, 1-2 p.m. at Gulf Coast State College, Language and Literature Building, 5230 US-98, Panama City
- Thursday, April 22, 5:30-6:30 p.m. (Eastern time) Port St. Joe City Commission Chambers, 2775 Garrison Avenue, Port St. Joe
The Department has also developed an online survey to seek input from local partners and community members. DEO encourages all interested parties to complete the survey.
And on Monday, April 26, at 2 p.m. Eastern time, DEO will host a public webinar to provide more information about the substantial amendment and allow communities the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback.
An initial draft of the substantial amendment to the State Action Plan will be posted on the DEO website on May 24, 2021, for a 30-day public comment period. Instructions for submitting public comments will be posted along with the substantial amendment. After the public comment period, the agency will submit the finalized substantial amendment to HUD for review and approval.
The agency is the governor-designated state authority responsible for administering all U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) long-term recovery funds awarded to the state. Rebuild Florida uses federal funding for Florida’s long-term recovery efforts from the devastating impacts of natural disasters. For more information, visit RebuildFlorida.gov.