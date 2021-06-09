Chipola's 'Much Ado About Nothing' is June 18-20

Chipola College Theater Director Raines Carr recently selected the cast for, “Much Ado about Nothing,” which will be presented on June 18-19, at 5 p.m. and June 20 at 2 p.m.

The cast includes: Dorian Chancy as Benedick, Elijah Wells as Don Pedro, Leah Lewis as Beatrice, Bryce Etheridge as Claudio, Alexis Hall as Hero, Tristan Pettus as Dogberry, Ashley Lytle as Leonato, Madison Smith as Margert, George Roulhac as Borachio, Gwyn Davis as Don John, Michael Anthony as Friar Francis/Balthasar, Ricky Coachman as Conrade, Chandler King as Messanger/Verges, Niya Bright as Sexton/Watchman 1, and Caroline King as Antonio/Watchman 2.

Beatrice and Benedick are the perfect match. It’s too bad they can’t stand each other. When their war of wits comes to a head, their friends decide there’s only one thing to be done – trick the hapless couple into plans and ploys all designed to bring the cynical Benedick and spirited Beatrice into a mountain of affection. Will their scheming succeed, or will it all be Much Ado About Nothing?

The performance will be held on the West Lawn at the Center for the Arts. General admission tickets are $5 at the show. There are no advance ticket sales. Guests may bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. No tents or umbrellas will be permitted. In case of rain, the performance will be moved inside the Center for the Arts Theatre.

For details, visit www.chipola.edu/boxoffice or call 850-718-2420.