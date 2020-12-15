Church vandalism exposes divisions over faith and politics

"When evangelicals can speak on behalf of unborn babies, can speak on behalf of law and order when it comes to white people and white property, but are silent when it comes to banners that proclaim 'Black lives matter,' the moral silence is stupefying," said Cornell William Brooks, former president of the NAACP and a member of Metropolitan A.M.E.

"We've gone from having to say 'Black lives matter' to now having to say 'Black churches matter,'" added Brooks, a professor at Harvard University's Kennedy School graduate program.

The Episcopal bishop of Washington, who criticized Trump during the summer's racial inequality protests after protesters were forcibly cleared in order for him to stage a visit to a fire-damaged church, issued a statement Monday with the dean of the Washington National Cathedral decrying the recent church vandalism as well as "the racist and religious overtones surrounding the effort to discredit the presidential election." One pro-Trump rally on Saturday counted several religious conservatives as headliners.

Some pro-Trump conservative evangelicals criticized the church vandalism, while describing it as part of a broader trend that has marked a year of heightened political tensions.