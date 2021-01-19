Concern grows in Florida over more contagious COVID strain

During a news conference in Palm Beach County on Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he wanted more Floridians vaccinated but said the state was at the mercy of the federal government because of limited vaccine supplies.

So far, some 700,000 senior citizens have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the governor said. DeSantis has prioritized seniors 65 years or older for vaccinations. In all, nearly 1.1 million shots have been administered to

"We're ready to accept more vaccine," the governor said while announcing an expanded vaccination partnership with the state's largest grocery chain.

Publix is using 220 of its pharmacies across 17 counties to administer as many as 125 shots per day. At his news conference, the governor said 67 of the grocer's stores in Palm Beach County — the largest of Florida's 67 counties to take part in the program — would begin offering vaccinations by appointment. A fourth of the county's residents are 65 or older.

Communities across the country are racing against the rise in new infections as they await more doses of two vaccines that have been approved for use against the coronavirus.