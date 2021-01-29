Condo board suing Florida woman over feeding of stray cat

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A condominium association in Florida is suing a 78-year-old woman over the feeding of a stray cat.

A lawsuit filed earlier this month in Tampa accuses Joan P. Hussey of breaking the rules by attracting and feeding "stray cats/animals" in and around the common areas of the Tampa Racquet Club Condominium, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The lawsuit doesn't specify the number of cats or other animals Hussey is alleged to be feeding.

"The continued presence of the stray cats may also induce unwanted health issues to those surrounding neighbors and/or tenants and could cause unwarranted damage to the Association's common elements," the lawsuit says.

Hussey told the newspaper she only feeds a black-and-white cat she had fixed years ago and calls Cleo.

She said she puts a bowl of dry cat food under her car in its covered parking space, picks up the bowl after Cleo eats.

"I'm terribly surprised'" said Hussey. "I've had cats all my life, and I do it respectfully."

However the condo association contends that Hussey has continued to feed strays even after numerous requests for her to stop. The lawsuit wasn't their first legal action against her, the Times reported.