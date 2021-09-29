Costa McDonald's celebrates 4 Hamburger University grads

Staton serves as the acting general manager of Costa Enterprises’ Chipley location. Like Cotton, she has been with the company since they acquired the Chipley restaurant in September 2018. Staton took on the role when the previous general manager transferred to Costa’s Surfside location in Panama City Beach.

Young has been with Costa Enterprises since August 2015 and climbed the ranks at the company’s Blountstown location. She is currently the acting general manager of the Costa’s Port St. Joe location and took on the role with great success when the company transitioned the previous general manager to a different role.

“All of the graduates have excelled in their respective positions and stepped up when we needed them most,” said David Costa Sr., owner of Costa Enterprises McDonald’s. “We relied on them to keep the momentum going and they never disappointed. We are grateful to have employees and leaders like Shontae, Debra, Shaela, and Jenny as a part of our Costa family for so many years.”