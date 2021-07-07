Crews give up hope of finding survivors at collapse site

"We noticed the stress, the force of the pressure of the walls and the floors just pretty much again sustained no chance of life," Jadallah said.

Hope of finding survivors was briefly rekindled after workers demolished the remainder of the building, allowing rescuers access to new areas of debris.

Some of those voids did exist, mostly in the basement and the parking garage, but no survivors emerged. Instead, teams recovered more than a dozen additional victims. Because the building fell in the early morning hours, many were found dead in their beds. The death toll stood Wednesday at 46, with 94 people unaccounted for.

No one has been pulled out alive since the first hours after the 12-story Champlain Towers South building fell on June 24.

Twice during the search operation, rescuers had to suspend the mission because of the instability of the remaining part of the condominium building and the preparation for demolition.

After initially hoping for miraculous rescues, families have slowly braced themselves for the news that their relatives did not survive.