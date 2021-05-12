CSX railroad buys chemical trucking business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — CSX railroad is buying a trucking company that specializes in hauling liquid chemicals.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad said Wednesday that it had agreed to buy Quality Carriers Inc. to help it offer chemical makers a combination of rail and trucking services. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

CSX said Quality Carriers has a network of more than 100 terminals in Mexico, Canada and the United States that it either owns or is affiliated with. Quality Carriers, which is based in Tampa, Florida, employs roughly 2,500 drivers.

Quality Carriers President Randy Strutz said the two companies already share a number of customers, which will make it easier to offer a combination of rail and trucking services to them. Strutz will continue to run Quality Carriers after the deal.

CSX's is one of the largest U.S. railroads and it operates more than 21,000 miles (34,000 kilometers) of track in 23 Eastern states and two Canadian provinces.