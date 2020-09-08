Debi Davis Memorial, Marianna Women’s Club scholarships awarded

Living the giving spirit is active in Marianna and Jackson County, through the Marianna Women’s Club Scholarships.
Chairwoman Patricia Crisp announces the Marianna Women’s Club 2020-21 scholarship awards.
Six $500 Marianna Women’s Club scholarships were awarded to area scholars and one $600 Debi Davis Memorial Scholarship was awarded. The value of these scholarships to the local community is $3,600.
Since beginning the Marianna Women’s Club Scholarship, the organization has funded $38,557 for 48 students to attend Chipola College, Marianna. The 2020-21 Marianna Women’s Club Scholarship recipients are:
• Hannah Nobles
• Spencer Hart
• Tyler Young
• Abigail Watson
• Alyssa Wiley
• Emma Biggers
Since 1990, the Debi Davis Memorial Scholarship has funded $43,802 to 55 Chipola College students. The 2020-21 Debi Davis Memorial Scholarship is Cassie Brown who dreams of a career in Special Education. Brown is exemplary in her personal goals and community service, logging 1,550 hours as tour guide for the Florida Caverns. She currently serves as certified substitute teacher in Jackson County while pursuing her Chipola College education degree.
In the last three year, the Club introduced its “Returning Women Scholarship” which has funded $7,200 for eight women to return to pursue their dream of college education. This year the Club received no applicants and hopes for active interest in the coming year.
Throughout the Club year Crisp works tirelessly encouraging members to contribute funds and keeping top of members’ minds the need to fund Chipola College Scholarships for well deserving students. The Club typically raises funds from its community projects. However, the unusual events of this past year created generosity in members and the Ellie Green memorial to ensure scholarships were funded.
For more information or to request application for scholarship, contact the Marianna Women’s Club at 2902 Caledonia St., Marianna, FL 32446.
