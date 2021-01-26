DeSantis assures seniors they'll get booster shots

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Seniors in Florida will get their second dose of a coronavirus vaccine, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared Tuesday, even as frustration grows nationally over spotty supplies of the life-saving medicine.

States awaited news from the federal government Tuesday on how many doses of vaccines would be flowing into their arsenals to combat a disease that has infected nearly 100 million worldwide and killed almost 2.2 million, including nearly 422,000 in the U.S. and 25,000 in Florida.

"You're going to start seeing more and more second doses administered," the governor said during a Tuesday morning news conference in Vero Beach, one of numerous appearances across the state the governor has made in recent weeks to tout his record against the COVID-19 outbreak.

"A lot of the distributions that are going to start to go will be those second doses," he said.

Of the more than 1.4 million in Florida who have gotten shots, less than 11% have gotten their second dose, according to the latest records provided by the state Health Department. That means more than a million people — most of them at least 65 years old — are coming due for the second of two shots required to achieve the highest level of efficacy against the disease.