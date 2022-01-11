DeSantis: Freedom is good, COVID mandates, lockdowns are bad

TALLAHASSEE — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made it clear in his State of the State speech Tuesday that he likes teachers, first responders and freedom and he doesn’t like Dr. Anthony Fauci, critical race theory, abortion, illegal immigration and Burmese pythons.

DeSantis opened his speech with a subject he has hammered over and over again during the pandemic: Florida won’t be a lockdown state and mandates that other states imposed to fight the coronavirus don’t work.

“Florida has become the escape hatch for those chafing under authoritarian, arbitrary and seemingly never-ending mandates and restrictions,” DeSantis said. “These unprecedented policies have been as ineffective as they have been destructive. They are grounded more in blind adherence to Faucian declarations than they are in the constitutional traditions.”

DeSantis referred to Florida being a free state 10 times during the 33-minute speech, often interrupted by applause from Republican lawmakers as the Legislature opened its annual 60-day session.

The governor said his policies have made Florida a leader in job growth and that rising state revenue puts the state in a good position as it prepares the next budget.