DeSantis knocks critical race theory in civics curricula

NAPLES (AP) — The American Revolution, Abraham Lincoln, the Cold War, yes.

Critical race theory, no.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday outlined what he thought were acceptable topics to be taught in civics curricula that he said would get a $106 million boost thanks to pandemic-related federal funding directed at states.

Under the governor's proposal, teachers who get credentialed in teaching civics would get a $3,000 bonus. Some $16.5 million would be devoted to training teachers and principals in civics education. That training would come from civics "coaches," in-person seminars and virtual learning.

Around $6.5 million would be used for developing partnerships between schools and governments in an effort to get students interested in public service. Another $17 million would be targeted for developing civics curricula with "foundational concepts" and not "unsanctioned narratives like critical race theory," DeSantis said at a news conference in Naples.

"There is no room in classrooms for things like critical race theory," DeSantis said.