DeSantis to feds: Florida wants more COVID-19 vaccine doses

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says the flow of COVID-19 vaccines has been stagnant and the state needs more to meet the increasing demand from residents.

In a news conference at a nursing home in Jacksonville, DeSantis said officials in Washington said the state would start to see its supply increase around this time, but that hasn't happened.

"We are at the mercy of what the federal government sends us, and right now we are able to go through it quicker than what we are receiving," DeSantis said.

At a White House briefing, press secretary Jen Psaki pushed back against DeSantis' comments criticizing the federal government, saying Florida has only administered about half of the vaccines it has been given.

"They have only distributed about 50% of the vaccines that they have been given," she said. "Clearly they have a good deal of the vaccine."

Data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 53% of the doses the state has been supplied so far has been administered. But there can be a lag in the federal data, as health care providers report doses up to 72 hours after they have been administered.