DeSantis won't move on masks as Florida COVID wards swell

DeSantis also said “media hysteria” on the swelling numbers could cause people having heart attacks or strokes to avoid going to an emergency room for fear of being infected. Doctors interviewed by The Associated Press acknowledged this happened during the early months of the pandemic, but say it’s no longer true, and that they’re treating the usual number of cardiac patients.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki criticized policies in states such as Texas and Florida that have moved to block employers and proprietors from implementing mask or vaccine requirements. New York on Tuesday became the nation’s first big city to announce it will require proof of vaccination at restaurants, shows and gyms.

“Most Republican governors are doing exactly the right thing ... and advocating for and taking steps to advocate for more people to get vaccinated. But if you aren’t going to help, if you aren’t going to abide by public health guidance, then get out of the way and let people do the right thing to lead in their communities,” Psaki said.

Dr. O’Neil Pyke, chief medical officer at Jackson North Medical Center in Miami, said many Florida hospitals are facing staffing shortages. Hospitals also report putting emergency room patients in beds in hallways, and some are again banning visitors or postponing elective surgeries.