Dolly Parton on Super Bowl commercial and COVID-19 vaccine

Parton: No. I'm not going to get mine until some more people get theirs. I don't want it to look like I'm jumping the line just because I donated money. I'm very funny about that. I'm going to get mine though, but I'm going to wait. I'm at the age where I could have gotten mine legally last week. I turned 75. I was going to do it on my birthday, and I thought, "Nah, don't do that." You'll look like you're just doing a show. None of my work is really like that. I wasn't doing it for a show. I'm going to get mine. I want it. I'm going to get it. When I get it, I'll probably do it on camera so people will know and I'll tell them the truth, if I have symptoms and all that. Hopefully it'll encourage people. I'm not going to jump the line just because I could.