Environmentalists sue over Florida wastewater reservoir leak

After this year's leak, the Legislature approved $100 million for a plan to permanently close the reservoir. Officials also say the state will hold accountable those responsible for the leak, which was caused when tears in a plastic liner threatened to trigger a major breach that could have unleashed even more contaminated water.

The environmental groups contend in their lawsuit that the state's track record on Piney Point is highly questionable and that judicial oversight is needed to ensure the viability of cleanup plans.

"Sate and local regulators have failed the public for decades and continue to mismanage the waste generated by the phosphate industry,"said Annie Beaman, co-executive director of the Our Children's Earth Foundation. "We resort to federal court oversight when decisions by the political branches of the government endanger the public."

Among the ongoing threats, the lawsuit contends, include possible continued failures of the reservoir liners, leaks that pollute groundwater supplies and a plan to use deep-well injection to dispose of wastewater underground.

"Recent events at the abandoned Piney Point phosphate plant clearly demonstrate that not enough is being done to safeguard the public or the environment," said Glenn Compton, chairman of ManaSota-88, a nonprofit environmental organization.