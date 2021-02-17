 Skip to main content
Explosion destroys 5 garbage trucks in Florida
Explosion destroys 5 garbage trucks in Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — An explosion and fire destroyed five garbage trucks and damaged two others at a sanitation complex in the Florida Panhandle.

The flames erupted Sunday afternoon at the station in Escambia County, Emerald Coast Utilities Authority said in a statement. The complex is located north of Pensacola.

No injuries were reported but five trucks were destroyed in the fire. Two others were damaged, and the authority was assessing all other vehicles for any further damage.

News outlets reported the fire happened at a fueling station. The authority said the cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Garbage pickup for Monday was not expected to be impacted.

