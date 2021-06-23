Fires destroy 2 churches on Canadian Indigenous reserves

OLIVER, British Columbia (AP) — Two Roman Catholic churches on First Nations reserves in British Columbia have burned to the ground in overnight fires, Canada’s national police force said Monday.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said a patrol officer saw fire come from the Sacred Heart Church on the Penticton Indian Band reserve early Monday morning.

By the time the officer arrived on scene, police say the church was fully engulfed.

Less than two hours later, the RCMP in Oliver, British Columbia were called to St. Gregory’s Church, located on the Osoyoos Indian Band reserve.

They say police are liaising with both the Penticton and Osoyoos Indian Bands as part of the investigation.

The RCMP say both churches were destroyed and investigators are treating the fires as suspicious.

“Should our investigations deem these fires as arson, the RCMP will be looking at all possible motives and allow the facts and evidence to direct our investigative action,” Sgt. Jason Bayda says in the statement.

“We are sensitive to the recent events, but won’t speculate on a motive.”