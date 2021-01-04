FL Governor to hospitals: Use the COVID shots or lose them

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — As seniors lined up at coronavirus vaccination sites and frustrations mounted over their inability to make appointments for life-saving injections, Gov. Ron DeSantis warned hospitals against stockpiling vaccinations and urged them to work more quickly to administer vaccines to Floridians who are 65 and older.

"The light's at the end of the tunnel," DeSantis said during a news conference in Orlando on Monday, adding that hospitals that don't meet vaccination goals will see their allotment of vaccines reduced and redistributed to other providers.

"I do not want to see a vaccine sitting around not being used when you could be putting a shot in an arm," he said.

DeSantis has ordered hospitals to inform state officials on how they plan to offer vaccinations to the public.

Mary Mayhew, the chief executive officer of the Florida Hospital Association, said the state's hospitals were "working tirelessly" to serve the community and roll out the vaccinations.

"Hospitals are absolutely committed to efficiently administering the vaccines," Mayhew said, noting that "the vast majority of the vaccine just arrived within the last week and a half prior to two holidays."