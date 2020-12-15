Florida announces delay in delivery of Pfizer vaccine

The top priority is to use early shipments of the vaccines to protect health care workers, who have been on the frontlines in the fight against the pandemic.

Officials at one of Florida's largest hospital networks said on Tuesday they were on pace to vaccinate 19,500 health care workers against COVID-19 at Jackson Health System and other Miami hospitals in seven days to avoid staffing shortages as the state continues to see rising numbers of patients with the virus.

Jackson Health System President and CEO Carlos Migoya told reporters that the doses that arrived Tuesday would be administered first at Jackson Health and the University of Miami Health System before making their way to other hospitals in Miami-Dade County.

"It's a challenge, but I believe we can get that done," Migoya said. "Our health care workers who are taking care of patients and are either directly or indirectly impacted have the ability to get the vaccine and get protected for themselves. They can continue to work and at the same time protect their families."

Hospitalizations have increased in Florida over the past month with nearly 5,100 COVID-19 patients in the state on Tuesday, up from 4,876 on Monday.