 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florida baby picked as Gerber 'spokesbaby' wins $25,000
0 Comments

Florida baby picked as Gerber 'spokesbaby' wins $25,000

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — A four-month-old baby boy from Florida is the new “spokesbaby” for the Gerber baby food company.

Zane Kahin, of Winter Park, Florida, was chosen for the role, and given the title of Chief Growing Officer, after winning a baby photo contest sponsored by Gerber Products Company.

For winning, Zane’s family is getting $25,000, free Gerber products for up to a year and a $1,000 wardrobe provided by the company’s baby-clothes line. Zane also will be the company’s chief taste tester when it comes to new baby food products, the company said in a news release.

The 11-year-old contest was started because the company receives countless photos from parents who say their babies resemble the original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook, whose drawing has been used on virtually all Gerber baby food for the past 90 years.

Zane “captivated the judging panel with his cheerful attitude, infectious giggles and playful smile that can light up any room,” the company said.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 26-28:

+5
Cruise for fun on U.S. 231
Local

Cruise for fun on U.S. 231

Traditional treats and new temptations await travelers that are willing to pull over for a look at what’s available along the way as they moto…

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 26-29:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert