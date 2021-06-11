Florida bans 'critical race theory' from its classrooms

"Some of this stuff is, I think, really toxic," DeSantis told the school board. "I think it's going to cause a lot of divisions. I think it'll cause people to think of themselves more as a member of particular race based on skin color, rather than based on the content of their character and based on their hard work and what they're trying to accomplish in life."

The Florida Education Association had called on the board to reject the proposal.

The association, which represents teachers across Florida, called on the board to strip away inflammatory language from the proposed rules. A particular sore point was the use of "indoctrinate" in the rule, which the union says presents an overly negative view of classroom instruction. That word, however, remained in the rules adopted by the board.

"The job of educators is to challenge students with facts and allow them to question and think critically about information, and that's the antithesis of indoctrination," Cathy Boehme, a public policy advocate for the association, told the board. "No matter our color, background or ZIP Code, we want our kids to have an education that imparts honesty about who we are, integrity and how we treat others, and courage to do what's right."