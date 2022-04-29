 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florida business entities reminded to file annual reports

Deadline is Sunday

Florida Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee is reminding all corporations, limited liability companies and limited partnerships that are transacting business in Florida to file their annual reports by the upcoming deadline at 10:59 CDT/11:59 p.m. EDT Sunday, May 1.

Business owners can use the Department of State’s official filing website, Sunbiz.org, to securely file their reports for the weekend deadline.

“All business entities doing business in Florida are required to file an annual report between January 1 and May 1,” said Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee. “I encourage all business owners who still need to file their annual report to use the department’s secure website, Sunbiz.org, which offers an efficient way to file your annual report so you can stay in business in the Sunshine State.”

Annual reports must be filed each year to maintain an “active status” with the Department of State’s Division of Corporations. According to Florida law, a $400 late fee will be imposed on all profit corporations, limited liability companies, limited partnerships and limited liability limited partnerships that fail to file their annual reports on time.

Additional information and instructions on how to file are available on the Division of Corporations’ website at Sunbiz.org.

