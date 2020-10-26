Florida city begins removing Confederate monument

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida city began removing a 129-year-old confederate monument in a downtown park on Monday.

A contractor removed the eight-foot (2.4-meter) tall statue of a Confederate soldier that stood on top of the 42-foot (12.8 meter) high monument in Pensacola as protesters waved Confederate flags, said city spokeswoman Kaycee Lagarde.

Contractors will have a another month to remove the obelisk. The city is spending $135,000 for the work.

"They're going to be required to remove it carefully and to preserve it. That is our goal to not damage the monument in any way," Lagarde said. "For now it will be taken to the Port of Pensacola for storage until the city determines what will ultimately happen to the monument or where its final resting place will be.

A local private cemetery and the University of West Florida Historic Trust have had discussions with the city about the statue, but no decisions have been made, Lagarde said.

The city council voted 6-1 on July 14 to remove the statue and 7-0 to change the name of the park from Lee Square to Florida Square, its original name. The park was renamed for Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in 1887.