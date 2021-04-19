Florida company creates COVID-19-killing ultra-violet light

For years, science has shown ultraviolet light kills pathogens. With COVID-19 proven to be a deadly pathogen, killing more than 550,000 Americans over the past year and a quarter, the light bulbs figuratively and later literally turned on for Lehrer. He drew up a diagram in late April. Fischer and Lehrer then collaborated to complete the concept.

It's two feet by four feet, fitting perfectly into what otherwise would be a foam ceiling tile or a light fixture of an office, a conference room, a common area like a hospital waiting room or wherever else people and air circulate.

The fixtures cost $1,800 to $3000, depending on the volume and service plans ordered. They are available only to commercial entities.

Air flows into the fixture, passing through a filter and then ultraviolet lights before flowing back outside and into the room.

"The beauty of all this, is there's been a lot of testing done as to its efficacy," Lehrer said. "We're trying to mitigate things so we can get back to normal."

Lehrer had laboratory testing done showing the air filter killed pathogens, including the virus that causes COVID-19, 99.99% of the time. A laboratory in South Korea further tested the air filter at 99.998% effective, Lehrer said.