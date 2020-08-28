 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florida continues downward trend in virus cases since July
0 comments
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Florida continues downward trend in virus cases since July

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The number of newly reported coronavirus cases grew by more than 3,800 people on Friday, down from peaks averaging nearly 12,000 cases daily in mid-July.

The Florida Department of Health reported the Sunshine State having 615,806 total coronavirus cases.

Florida reported 89 new deaths on Friday and an overall total of 11,099 deaths. That brought the average daily reported deaths over the past week to 114, the lowest level in more than a month. Florida's average daily reported deaths was third in the country behind Texas at 182 and California at 123.

The positivity rate in testing in Florida has averaged below 10% over the past week.

The number of people being treated in Florida hospitals for COVID-19 has been declining since highs of more than 9,500 cases on July 23. The number of patients Friday morning stood at 3,995, according to a state hospital census posted online.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Jacob gets historic marker
Local

Jacob gets historic marker

  • Updated

Jacob was formally incorporated as a town in 1984, but its history goes back to the 1800s, originating with the migration of several former sl…

Police Roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police Roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Aug. 22-25:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Aug. 19-21:

Chipola College announces new hires
Local

Chipola College announces new hires

  • Updated

Newly hired Chipola College employees were recognized during the first staff meeting of the school year on August 17. Thirteen new employees w…

Dad and sons open hot dog stand
Local

Dad and sons open hot dog stand

Jackson County resident Stanley Arnold had yearned to open a hot dog stand for a long time. The father of two finally took the plunge a few mo…

Watch Now: Related Video

Line of voters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert