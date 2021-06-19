Florida Democrat: Kraken lawyer's group illegally operating

Fried and Rick Kimsey, her director of consumer services, said Defending the Republic has not registered with their agency as required by state law or filed financial disclosures that show how revenue is spent, even though its website told donors it had done both. The group could be fined $15,000 and receive a cease and desist order if it fails to comply within three weeks.

Fried and Kimsey said when their office contacted Defending the Republic after receiving a complaint about the website, its officials claimed it must be run by another similarly named group. But Fried and Kimsey said the investigation showed the domain name is owned by Powell. She is best known for saying in November that a lawsuit she filed would unleash a Kraken, a mythical sea creature, that would destroy Biden’s claim on the White House. It went nowhere.

Fried denied that her action is politically motivated, but implied that a Republican agriculture commissioner might have ignored Defending the Republic’s actions.

“If I had a different party affiliation, I may have turned a blind eye,” she said.

DeSantis’ office did not immediately respond Friday to a call and email seeking comment. As Fried is elected independently, DeSantis has no control over her actions.