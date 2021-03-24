Florida expands vaccine eligibility to age 50 and over

“It’s not authorized,” said DeSantis, who criticized the county for not getting seniors vaccinated at the same rates of other Florida counties.

But Demings, a Democrat, said Monday that his goal was to get as many people in Orange County vaccinated as possible, and he wasn’t intending to take a political or partisan position against the Republican governor. He took issue with DeSantis’ characterization of the vaccination rate of seniors in Orange County. If the county was behind, it was because the state had picked vaccination sites without consulting local officials, he said.

“My goal here is not to make this a personal issue,” Demings said. “This is about the safety of the people in this community.”

Despite the expansion of eligibility, a union for some workers at the state’s largest employer, Walt Disney World, said it should also include hospitality workers.

“If the Hospitality industry is essential to our economy, then so are we as workers!” Unite Here! Local 362 tweeted.

Until the latest eligibility expansion, only people age 60 and older, health care workers, law enforcement, firefighters, school employees and people considered medically vulnerable by a doctor were eligible for the vaccines.