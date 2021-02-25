Florida expands vaccine program in minority communities

DeSantis said the discrepancy was brought to his attention by his lottery secretary, John F. Davis, who is from the Belle Glade area.

Those areas "don't have the retail pharmacy, they don't have the health care infrastructure, so we brought it," DeSantis said. The state set up a site where that area's seniors could get vaccinated. "We said, 'You know what, we should just make this permanent here but then replicate this model in other parts of the state.'"

DeSantis did not want to give specific dates for when the vaccine program will be expanded and then widely available because there might be unexpected delays like last week's disruptions caused by extreme bad weather throughout much of the country.

"The next step, for the general population, is to lower the age but I don't want to say we are going to be able to do it next week if I don't know what the vaccine situation will look like," DeSantis said.

The state has had nearly 1.9 million cases since the first was reported nearly a year ago. More than 31,000 have died. Over the last six weeks, the number of cases reported has fallen from 17,500 per day to 5,700 — that's about where the state was in mid-November, before a spike driven by Thanksgiving, Christmas and other holiday gatherings.