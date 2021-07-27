Florida gov opposes masks in schools as COVID cases rise

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose re-election campaign is selling koozies quoting him saying, "How the hell am I going to drink a beer with a mask on?" held a private meeting Monday with doctors to oppose mask mandates in public schools.

DeSantis said he fears that the federal government might try to force mask mandates in schools, saying children would suffer. On Tuesday, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

"Our view is that this should absolutely not be imposed. It should not be mandated. And I know our Legislature feels strongly about it," said DeSantis. He predicted lawmakers would hold a special session "to be able to provide protections for parents and kids who just want to breathe freely and don't want to be suffering under these masks during the school year."

DeSantis didn't invite media to the discussion, but his office provided a video and transcript of the meeting in the state Capitol. Florida accounted for a fifth of the nation's new coronavirus infections last week, more than any other state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention