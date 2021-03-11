Florida governor dangles hope: Vaccines for everybody

TALLAHASSEE (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested Thursday that he could widen vaccinations against the coronavirus to the general public as soon as April, possibly becoming the first state to offer the vaccines to anyone who wants them in a place that was an early epicenter of the virus.

The governor's announcement underscored confidence that the wider availability of vaccines, especially Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine, will allow the state to quickly provide shots to anyone eager for one and boost lagging vaccination rates in rural counties.

DeSantis said at a news conference that the widened availability of shots would depend on vaccine deliveries from the federal government — but he expressed confidence that production would soon ramp up.

DeSantis had already planned to lower the eligibility age for vaccinations to 55 — making that announcement just days after dropping it to 60 from the current minimum of 65. He said that was possible because of the state's high rate of vaccination of seniors and softening demand among the oldest seniors.

"We could be in a situation to go down to 60 on Monday, we get to 55 relatively soon, and as the supply floodgates open, we could be in a position sometime in April where it's just available and people can get it," he said.