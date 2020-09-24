Florida governor proposes college 'bill of rights' to party

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would seek a "bill of rights" for college students in the wake of crackdowns on parties and other social gatherings that some blame for a surge in coronavirus infections at campuses across the country.

"I understand that universities are trying to do the right thing," the governor told reporters, "but I personally think its dramatically draconian that a student could get potentially expelled for going to a party. That's what college kids do," DeSantis said at a Thursday news briefing at the Capitol.

The Republican governor also said he would move to block local governments from again closing restaurants, saying there's been little evidence that shutting down eateries have slowed the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The governor's move to preempt cities and counties from such closures will have no immediate effect because most restaurants have been allowed to reopen, albeit at reduced capacity, as part of the governor's plan to revive the state's economy.

The dual announcements came after a virtual round table he hosted from the Capitol, in which he convened three experts who question some of the mandatory measures — including school closures and wearing face masks — put in place to control the outbreak.