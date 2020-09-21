Florida governor seeks new penalties for violent protesters

A Tampa activist also questioned the governor's motives.

"The right to peaceably assemble is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. This is an attempt to chill legitimate dissent and somehow equate protests against police killing Black people with criminal activity despite the clear evidence that the protests occurring in Florida are overwhelmingly peaceful," said Kelly Benjamin, co-founder of Tampa for Justice.

DeSantis said he supports the right to hold peaceful protests.

Under the proposal, felony charges could be filed against: anyone participating in an assembly that results in property damage or injury; anyone who obstructs traffic during an unauthorized protest; anyone who topples a monument or destroys public property during a violent protest.

It would also be a misdemeanor to harass people at places like restaurants during a disorderly protest.

"You see these videos of these innocent people eating dinner and you have these crazed lunatics just screaming at them and intimidating them," DeSantis said. "You're not going to do that in the state of Florida."

He is also proposing a mandatory minimum six months in jail for anyone who strikes a law enforcement officer during a protest.