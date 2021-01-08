 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florida has nearly half of known US cases of COVID variant
0 comments
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Florida has nearly half of known US cases of COVID variant

  • Updated
  • 0
Virus Outbreak Vaccine Florida

A box of vials of the Moderna vaccine for the COVID-19 coronavirus on display during a press conference with Florida governor Ron DeSantis touting the expanded rollout of the state vaccination program, at Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital in Longwood, Fla., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

 Joe Burbank, Orlando Sentinel via AP

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — New data from the Centers for Disease Control shows Florida has nearly half the known cases in the United States of a mutated and likely more contagious strain of the coronavirus. This news comes as Florida broke its single-day record of new COVID-19 cases again, reporting nearly 20,000 more cases in a single day.

A CDC map shows that Florida had 22 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that emerged in Britain. It showed other cases in California, which has reported 26 cases, Colorado which has 2, and New York and Georgia have each reported one case.

Statistics from the Florida Department of Health showed Thursday's total of new coronavirus cases — 19,816 — surpassed the previous record set the day before when 17,783 cases were reported.

Florida's death toll from the virus also keeps climbing, reaching 22,400 on Thursday.

Since pandemic started in March, about 1.4 million people in Florida have contracted COVID. Early Friday, 7,329 people in Florida were hospitalized with the virus.

People over age 65 and eager for the COVID-19 vaccine have swamped online registration sites in some counties across Florida.

Florida followed federal recommendations in starting vaccinations first for front-line medical workers plus residents and staff of nursing homes in mid-December. But instead of putting essential workers and people over 75 next in line, as federal recommendations suggested, or fully completing the first group of recipients, Gov. Ron DeSantis moved in late December to open up vaccinations more broadly for people 65 and over.

So far, more than 329,000 people, or about 1.5 percent of the state's population, have received a COVID vaccine in Florida.

"As hospitals have gotten through their workers, what you're now seeing is hospitals being more aggressive to our senior citizens. That's our top priority at this point," DeSantis said during a news conference on Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Dec. 31, 2020-Jan. 5, 2021:

+5
Home for the holidays at last
Local

Home for the holidays at last

  • Updated

Many local families were left homeless or living in patched-up, make-do conditions when Hurricane Michael came ashore in late 2018 as a Catego…

Missing man found deceased
Local

Missing man found deceased

  • Updated

A man reported missing in Walton County was been found deceased in the woods near his home Monday morning, not far from where he’d lived off-t…

Watch Now: Related Video

Line of voters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert