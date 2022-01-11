Florida lawmakers open session without pandemic restrictions

The House speaker, Rep. Chris Sprowls, added that the Legislature’s work over the past year — including a coronavirus-related November special session — “stands in sharp contrast to the paralytic dysfunction and extreme self-regard that has ruined Washington, D.C.”

Sprowls told reporters that the omicron variant appears to be a weaker strain of the coronavirus despite being highly contagious, meaning restrictions such as masks in the Capitol and public hearings held remotely are not as necessary.

“Each of these things has been different,” the speaker said. “If you feel sick, get a test.”

Lawmakers must only pass a balanced state budget in a typical year. This session, they must also draw new Florida legislative and congressional district lines to account for population gains that enabled Florida to gain a 28th U.S. House seat.

Sprowls said the economy’s health, despite the pandemic, means the state should be able to meet its fiscal obligations.