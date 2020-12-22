Florida nursing home deaths spike but lower than US average

"If you're a 22-year-old working in a food services, let's say a supermarket, you would have preference over a 74-year-old grandmother. I don't think that is the direction that we want to go," DeSantis said before health care workers and retirees were vaccinated at his media event. "They do not bind states, and they do not bind individual governors and they will not bind the state of Florida. So let me just be very, very clear. Our vaccines will be targeted to our elderly population."

Nursing homes around Florida began giving vaccines to patients and staff last week.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

Nationally, the rate of deaths among nursing home residents, as well infections to not only residents but the staff who care for them, has more than tripled over the past seven weeks. The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 106,000 residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

Nursing homes have been among the hardest hit from the outbreak, with more than 7,700 of the state's 20,680 confirmed deaths occurring at such facilities.