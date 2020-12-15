 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florida pastor who fought alcohol charged with child porn
0 comments

Florida pastor who fought alcohol charged with child porn

  • Updated
  • 0

MILTON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida pastor who crusaded against alcohol sales on Sundays is now facing child pornography charges, state investigators say.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported William Dalton Milam, 62, was arrested Monday on two counts of promoting sexual performance of a child and 25 counts of possession of child pornography.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday if Milam has a lawyer.

The Pensacola News Journal reports Milam is pastor at the Olivet Baptist Church in Milton and was an outspoken critic of the consumption of alcohol. He delivered a sermon there last Sunday.

FDLE said agents received a tip about Milam from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to a computer address traced to Milam's home. Authorities say a search warrant led agents to multiple devices containing child pornography, some depicting children as young as 3 engaged in sex acts.

Milam vocally opposed a 2016 campaign by Santa Rosa County cities to change local ordinances to allow the sale of liquor on Sundays.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 5-8:

Watch Now: Related Video

Line of voters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert