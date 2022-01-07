Florida providing 1 million at-home COVID tests for seniors

WEST PALM BEACH (AP) — One million at-home COVID-19 tests will be available to Florida's nursing homes and assisted living facilities under a new initiative, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday.

The Republican governor made the announcement during a news conference in West Palm Beach on Thursday morning at the Rehabilitation Center of the Palm Beaches.

Starting Thursday, the self-administered tests will be sent to every nursing home and long-term care facility in the state, DeSantis said. They can then request additional kits as needed.

The state will also start making the kits available to senior communities.

"Our view on testing is if you are just young and healthy, you don't need to be running out and getting tested every day," DeSantis said.

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo said the state is following a "sensible public health" campaign by focusing on testing only those who are at risk or showing symptoms of COVID-19.