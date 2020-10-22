 Skip to main content
Florida reports 5,558 new COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Florida reports 5,558 new COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida reported more than 5,500 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the seven-day average in daily reported cases to about 3,300. That's about 1,000 more per day since the beginning of the month.

The Florida Department of Health also confirmed 57 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 16,470.

The rates of positive tests also have been ticking upward in recent days, with close to 7% percent of test-takers positive in numbers reported Thursday, compared with figures closer to 5% in early October.

Hospitalizations for the disease, however, have remained roughly stable over the past month, with between 2,000 and 2,200 being treated in Florida hospitals, according to a state online census of hospital beds.

Those figures compare with peaks of close to 10,000 in late July.

Thursday's 5,558 cases bring the state's known total of COVID-19 cases to 768,091 since March.

Jackson County COVID data

Total Cases: 3,082

Residents: 3,046

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Non-Residents: 36

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 83

Hospitalizations

Residents: 174

Non-Residents: 1

As of Oct. 22, 2020, per Florida's COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.

