 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florida reports fewer jobless claims, 213 COVID-19 deaths
0 comments

Florida reports fewer jobless claims, 213 COVID-19 deaths

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Gov. Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a roundtable discussion with theme park leaders about safety protocols and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, Orlando, Fla.

 Joe Burbank

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida had 36,541 new claims for unemployment benefits last week, a 25% drop from the previous week, according to figures released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Florida officials told the federal labor officials that the drop was due to fewer layoffs in agriculture, construction, manufacturing, trade and service industries.

Meanwhile, the state reported 213 new deaths Thursday, the highest daily increase in more than three weeks. That brings Florida's overall death toll to 12,482. The latest update, which would include deaths over several of the previous days, brings the average daily reported fatalities over the past week up to 97 — about even with much more populous California and behind Texas.

The number of people being treated in Florida hospitals for the disease continued a seven-week downward trend, following peaks of more than 9,500 in late July. There were 2,922 patients in the late morning Thursday, according to a hospital census posted online by the state, down from 3,075 the previous morning.

On Thursday afternoon, Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to travel to Fort Myers, where he will host a roundtable discussion involving restaurants.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police Roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police Roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period.

Marianna enacts mask ordinance
Local

Marianna enacts mask ordinance

  • Updated

The Marianna City Commission passed an emergency ordinance requiring employees of all indoor businesses in town to wear a face covering if ins…

Watch Now: Related Video

Line of voters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert